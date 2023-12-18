ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young extended his recent hot streak with another double-double, scoring 31 points with 15 assists, as the Atlanta Hawks beat Detroit 130-124 on Monday night, handing the Pistons their 24th consecutive loss.

The Pistons' last win came on Oct. 28 against Chicago. Detroit is two losses away from matching the NBA's longest losing streak in one season.

“I have such respect for our guys because they have not wavered,” said Pistons coach Monty Williams before the game of his players remaining upbeat despite having no wins in more than seven weeks.

The NBA record for the longest losing streak within a single season is 26, shared by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers lost a record 28 consecutive games over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with a career-high 43 points. Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 points.

Young scored at least 30 points with at least 10 assists for the fourth consecutive game with his team-leading 16th double-double against the Pistons.

Saddiq Bey scored 21 points for Atlanta and Dejounte Murray had 20. De'Andre Hunter's 19 points included two 3-pointers after Detroit pulled to within six points at 115-109. The Pistons again cut the deficit to six points at 126-120 on James Wiseman's layup with 1:34 remaining.

Wiseman missed two free throws with 1:03 remaining, damaging the comeback attempt for the Pistons, who never led.

Atlanta appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away when Hunter stole a pass by Marvin Bagley III to set up a basket by Bey for a 47-31 lead midway through the second quarter. The Pistons trimmed the deficit to 61-52 at halftime.

Williams said before the game that center Isaiah Stewart is day to day with a left shoulder sprain. Center Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is not able to practice.

Atlanta's Clint Capela (left knee bone bruise) scored 17 points with a game-high 15 rebounds in his return after missing one game.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder said he hopes F Jalen Johnson (left wrist) can return soon. The Hawks improved to only 3-8 since losing Johnson.

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle inflammation) participated in pregame drills but missed his second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Hawks: Visit Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA