NEW YORK (AP) — Trendon Watford scored 22 points, Drew Timme had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 119-114 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Timme completed a three-point play with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter to give the Nets the first double-digit lead of the game at 83-71.

The Pelicans rallied. Antonio Reeves made a reverse layup while being fouled with 1:29 left and added the free throw to pull New Orleans within 116-109. After a Timme miss, Reeves added a 3-pointer at 53.1 to get within four.

But, Tosan Evbuomwan sealed it with a 3-pointer at the other end with 35 seconds left.

Dariq Whitehead scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for Brooklyn (26-53). Evbuomwan and Nic Claxton each scored 13, Maxwell Lewis had 12 and Tyson Etienne 11. Reece Beekman had a career-high 10 assists with just one turnover.

Reeves and Karlo Matkovic each scored 17 for New Orleans (21-58). Jose Alvarado added 16 points, Jamal Cain had 15 and Keion Brooks Jr. 14. Elfrid Payton finished with 10 assists.

New Orleans lost its fourth straight road game and is 7-33 away from home.

Takeaways

Pelicans: The lottery-bound Pelicans, who have their worst record in 20 years, have shelved seven of their top eight scorers with long-term injuries, including Zion Williamson.

Nets: Brooklyn completed a season sweep of New Orleans for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

Key moment

The Nets scored 43 points in the third quarter to pull away. It was their most points in any quarter this season.

Key stat

Brooklyn finished 17 of 40 from 3-point range, with Dariq Whitehead making 4 of 6 first-half attempts.

Up next

Both teams play Thursday. New Orleans continues its road trip at Milwaukee, while the Nets host the Atlanta Hawks.

