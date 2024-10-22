Twenty-two Canadians fill NBA rosters, second most of any country in the league

Canada is the second-most represented country in the NBA for the 11th consecutive season.

Twenty-two Canadians were set to lace it up on opening-day rosters, second only to the United States, as the 2024-25 NBA season tipped off Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton leads the charge after an MVP-calibre season where he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., is also one of the biggest names coming out of Canada. He averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

The Toronto Raptors have three Canadians on their opening day roster: RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., and Montreal's Chris Boucher.

Boucher is considered a St. Lucian by the NBA, but was raised in Canada, has played for Canada internationally and had a Maple Leaf above his locker at Scotiabank Arena last season.

They'll be joined by Tristan Thompson (Cleveland Cavaliers), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Dallas), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) and Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets).

Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will both play for the Indiana Pacers. Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies) and highly toured rookie Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies) will also suit up.

Leonard Miller and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are both on the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Luguentz Dort joins Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City.

Caleb Houstan and Cory Joseph will be teammates on the Orlando Magic, while Dalano Banton and Shaedon Sharpe don Portland Trail Blazers jerseys. Trey Lyles will represent the Sacramento Kings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published OCt. 22, 2024.