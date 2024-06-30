Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is signing a three-year deal worth $66 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope, 31, was the starting guard for the 2020 NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

The veteran averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 76 games with the Nuggets last season.

Originally drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope played his first four seasons there before joining the Lakers. He also made a stop with the Washington Wizards for one season, in 2021-22.

In 835 career NBA games, the Thomaston, Geor. native has 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per games.