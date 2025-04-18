ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history.

Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before added three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also failed to become the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

