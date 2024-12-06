CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers stopped a four-game slide with a 132-123 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Indiana, and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 19. The Pacers shot 56.5% from the field and had six players score in double figures.

Indiana led by 13 at halftime, but Chicago closed to 112-109 on Josh Giddey's layup with 6:53 remaining. Haliburton responded with a 3-pointer, sparking an 8-0 run for the Pacers.

Haliburton made five 3s as Indiana went 18 for 29 from long range.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points for Chicago, which had won two in a row. Coby White had 19 points and nine assists, and Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points.

Takeaways

Pacers: Siakam and Myles Turner each went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Pacers shot a season-high 62.1% from 3.

Bulls: Led by LaVine, Chicago also had a solid night from long range. It just wasn’t as efficient as Indiana. The Bulls shot 21 for 50 from 3.

Key moment

The Pacers shot a blistering 11 of 13 from the field to begin the second quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 12-point advantage. The 24-9 run by Indiana flipped the game in a quarter that the Pacers eventually won by 17.

Key stat

Indiana outscored Chicago 56-42 in points in the paint.

Up next

The Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Bulls continue their three-game homestand when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

