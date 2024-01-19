Tyrese Haliburton is set to return to the lineup alongside Pascal Siakam, who will make his Indiana Pacers debut against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are active and playing vs. Portland tonight. Haliburton has been out with a hamstring strain since January 8. https://t.co/gVLnxfDP9d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2024

Haliburton, 23, has not played since he suffered a hamstring strain on Jan. 8 against the Boston Celtics.

The Oshkosh, Wis., native is averaging 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 12.5 assists in 33 contests with the Pacers, his this season with the team.

Siakam, 29, was acquired by the Pacers in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks.

The New Orleans Pelicans were also involved in the deal, sending Kira Lewis Jr. to the Toronto Raptors and receiving a second-round draft selection from Indiana.

A two-time All-Star (2019-20, 2022-23), Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season.

The native of Douala, Cameroon was drafted by the Raptors with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft and captured a Larry O'Brien Trophy with the Raptors in 2019.