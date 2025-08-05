Georges Niang is returning to Salt Lake City.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Boston Celtics are dealing the veteran forward to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie swingman RJ Luis Jr. and two future second-round picks.

Niang, 32, previously spent four seasons with the Jazz from 2017 to 2021.

A native of Lawrence, MA, Niang never suited up for the Celtics, having been acquired in July as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Niang split last season between the Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, having been dealt to Atlanta as part of the deadline trade that sent De'Andre Hunter to the Cavs.

In a combined 79 games last season, Niang averaged 9.9 points on .461 shooting, 3.4 boards and 1.4 assists over 21.5 minutes a night.

The Iowa State product, who also previously suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, is headed into his 10th NBA campaign and the final season of a three-year, $26 million deal.

The 22-year-old Luis was an undrafted free agent out of St. John's. He signed a two-way deal with the Jazz in June.

The deal offers further salary relief for the Celtics under the second apron.