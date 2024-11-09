SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Utah Jazz held off the San Antonio Spurs 111-110 on Saturday, overcoming 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks from Victor Wembanyama.

Markkanen stayed in the game after landing directly on his left hip with 2:44 remaining. He was down on the court for a few minutes before being helped to his feet. The 7-footer was hobbling noticeably in the final minutes.

Jordan Clarkson had 16 points and John Collins scored 15 for Utah (2-7).

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle had a career-high 23 points in his third NBA start. Wembanyama shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Castle, also 20 years old, was 3 for 7.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 18 points in his season debut after missing seven months with a fractured right foot.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah had only seven turnovers after committing 10 in the first half.

Spurs: After missing his first two shot attempts, Vassell was 8 for 11 in his first game since March 29. He finished 3 for 6 on 3-pointers. San Antonio (4-6) has been without a consistent second scoring option behind Wembanyama since Vassell injured his foot.

Key moment

With the Spurs trailing 107-104 and nine seconds remaining, Wembanyama ran through Clarkson on an attempted pick to possibly set up a 3-pointer for the 7-foot-3 center. Officials confirmed the foul after San Antonio challenged, resulting in Clarkson draining two free throws for a 109-104 lead.

Key stat

Utah had a 54-34 advantage in the paint.

Up next

The Jazz host Phoenix on Tuesday, and the Spurs host Sacramento on Monday.

