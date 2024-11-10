SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Utah Jazz held off the San Antonio Spurs 111-110 on Saturday, overcoming 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks from Victor Wembanyama.

Markkanen stayed in the game after landing directly on his left hip with 2:44 remaining. He was down on the court for a few minutes before being helped to his feet. The 7-footer was hobbling noticeably in the final minutes.

Jordan Clarkson had 16 points and John Collins scored 15 for Utah (2-7).

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle had a career-high 23 points in his third NBA start. Wembanyama shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Castle, also 20 years old, was 3 for 7.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 18 points in his season debut after missing seven months with a fractured right foot.

BULLS 125, HAWKS 113

ATLANTA (AP) — After trailing for the majority of the game, Chicago stormed back in the second half to defeat Atlanta, snapping a four-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 37-24 in the first quarter and led by as many as 18, but the Bulls started the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run and never looked back.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Zack LaVine and Coby White also scored 18. Josh Giddey scored 13 points and Patrick Williams tallied 10.

Chicago shot 50% (46 of 92) while Atlanta shot 46.1% (41 of 89).

Trae Young had his third double-double in as many games with 14 points and 16 assists, but the effort was wasted for a second game in a row. Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 20 points apiece.

CAVALIERS 105, NETS 100

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell scored 22 as Cleveland rallied for a win over Brooklyn, becoming the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Cleveland, which trailed 82-68 with 35 seconds left in the third. Garland put the Cavaliers ahead for good at 97-96 with two free throws.

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors hold the league record after winning their first 24 games. They lost to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Cam Johnson scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas had 22 apiece for the Nets. Brooklyn trailed by 15 in the second quarter, but held Cleveland to a season-low 13 points in the third with Johnson and Thomas combining for 19.

The Cavaliers failed to score 110 points for the first time, ending their NBA-record streak of doing so in 10 consecutive wins to open a season. Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain and the 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors had held the mark with nine.