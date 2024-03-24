Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn has been suspended two games without pay for initiating an altercation by throwing a punch at Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations announced Sunday.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/6LW2NVGXJj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 24, 2024

Smith received a one-game suspension.

Both players were assessed technical fouls for incident.

Dunn will serve his suspension beginning on Monday, when the Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks. Smith will serve his game on Monday as the Rockets take on the Portland Trail Blazers.