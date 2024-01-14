SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 132-123 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson added 21 to help the Jazz win their eighth straight game at home and fifth straight game overall. John Collins and Keyonte George chipped in 19 points apiece. Collins also grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

With LeBron James out with a left ankle injury, Anthony Davis had a triple-double but the Jazz turned around the game after the first quarter.

Utah dominated in transition, scoring 27 fast-break points and 23 points off turnovers.

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 39 points and eight assists. Austin Reaves chipped in 19 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter and Rui Hachimura added 17. Davis had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, but shot just 5 of 21 from the field.

Utah used a 15-3 run to surge ahead midway through the third quarter. Markkanen and Kris Dunn bookended the run with 3-pointers as Utah went up 85-79.

The Lakers cut the deficit to three on Hachimura’s jumper with 8:59 left but drew no closer. Utah pulled away and gained its first double digit lead at 120-109 on Sexton’s alley-oop dunk off a steal with 4:19 remaining.

Even without James, Los Angeles got off to a strong start. Reaves and Russell attacked relentlessly and combined to score the Lakers’ first 19 points. They made five baskets apiece on a combined 10-of-12 shooting during the quarter and each tallied 12 points apiece. Russell made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Lakers a 39-31 lead heading into the second quarter.

After trailing by 12 points midway through the second quarter, Utah cut the deficit to 65-64 on a three-point play from Clarkson with 52 seconds left before halftime.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Oklahoma City on Monday.

Jazz: Host Indiana on Monday.

