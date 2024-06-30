Veteran centre Jonas Valanciunas is joining the Washington Wizards on a three-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Valanciunas, 32, played in all 82 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, where he averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Originally selected by the Toronto Raptors with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Valanciunas spent his first seven seasons with the Raptors before he was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the deal that brought Marc Gasol to Toronto.

The 6-foot-11 centre spent two years with the Grizzlies before joining the Pelicans, where he played the last three seasons.

In 856 career NBA games, the native of Lithuania has averaged 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.