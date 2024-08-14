Patty Mills is coming back for a 16th NBA season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the veteran guard is signing a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz.

A native of Canberra, Mills is coming off of representing Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He split last season between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. Appearing in 32 games, Mills averaged 4.0 points on .351 shooting with 1.1 boards and 1.1 assists over 13.0 minutes a night.

An NBA champion in 2014, Mills has averaged 8.8 PPG on .424 shooting, 2.2 APG and 1.6 RPG over 20.2 MPG in 892 career games with the Heat, Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.