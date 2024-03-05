Patty Mills is headed to South Beach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 15-year veteran has signed a deal with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season.

At 35, Mills has played 95 career playoff games with the Blazers, Spurs and Nets. He played 19 games with the Hawks this season and now joins the Heat where he'll be eligible for the postseason roster. https://t.co/vlkwBgTrnX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2024

Mills, 35, was waived by the Hawks last week.

A native of Canberra, Mills appeared in 19 games this season for the Hawks, averaging 10.6 minutes a night.

Mills spent the first two seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the San Antonio Spurs in 2011 with whom he won an NBA Championship in 2014.

In 879 career games with the Blazers, Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Hawks, Mills has averaged 8.9 points on .425 shooting, 2.2 assists and 1.7 boards over 20.2 minutes a night.

Mills has appeared in 95 playoff contests.