The Philadelphia 76ers are about to add some veteran depth to their backcourt.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team will sign guard Reggie Jackson once he clears waivers from the Charlotte Hornets.

Jackson, 34, has agreed to a buyout with the team that acquired him earlier this month from the Denver Nuggets as part of a massive six-team trade that also included the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Sixers.

A product of Boston College, Jackson had spent the last season and a half with the Nuggets, winning an NBA title in 2023.

Originally taken with the 24th overall selection of the 2011 NBA Draft, Jackson has appeared in 853 games over 13 seasons with the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

For his career, Jackson has averaged 12.6 points on .424 shooting with 4.2 assists and 2.8 boards over 25.2 minutes a night.