No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama played his first game north of the border Monday night and put on a show against the Toronto Raptors, recording a triple-double with 10 blocks in a lopsided win.

The 20-year-old phenom finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 122-99 victory. The rookie played 28:59 and became the first player since Anthony Davis in 2018 to record a triple-double with blocks.

Victor Wembanyama is the first player to record a 20-point triple-double with blocks since Anthony Davis in 2018.



He's the first rookie to do it since David Robinson in 1990. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) February 13, 2024

Wembanyama is also the first rookie to accomplish the feat since former Spurs great David Robinson in 1990 and joins Mark Eaton (1980), Ralph Sampson (1983) and Robinson as the only rookies to ever record a 10-block triple-double.

Wembanyama came into Monday's game averaging 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and a league-leading 3.0 blocks per game, shooting .464 per cent from the field and .316 from beyond the arc in 47 games.

He had 20 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 123-116 loss when the two teams met in San Antonio on Nov. 5.