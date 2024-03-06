SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have ruled rookie Victor Wembanyama out of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night because of a sprained right ankle.

Wembanyama appeared to roll the ankle in the second quarter of San Antonio's game at Houston on Tuesday. He was subbed out less than two minutes later, then returned to start the third quarter and played almost all of the second half.

It will be the seventh game missed by Wembanyama this season. He started 56 of the Spurs' first 62 contests.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in last year's draft and favorite to win rookie of the year honors this season, is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a league-leading 3.4 blocked shots per game.

No player has averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a full season since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000 — and no rookie in NBA history has ended a season with such numbers.

