NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, Jeremy Sochan had 12 points and 14 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-87 on Friday night.

Julian Champagnie scored 18 points, and Keldon Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds to help the Spurs end a two-game skid.

Keon Johnson scored a game-high 25 points and Shake Milton chipped in with 16 points and 12 assists for Brooklyn, which fell for the ninth time in its past 12 games.

Takeaways

San Antonio: After an abysmal shooting first half, where they shot just 27.5% from the field, the Spurs lit it up in the second half by making 21 of 37 field goals (56.7%).

Brooklyn: Playing the second of a back-to-back, and without leading scorer Cam Johnson (hip contusion) and assist leader Ben Simmons (lower back management), the Nets struggled to generate offense, shooting just 38.9% from the field and scoring a season low for points.

Key moment

After a quiet four-point first half, Wembanyama came alive in the third quarter by scoring 11 points and knocking down three 3-pointers during the Spurs’ 22-9 run that turned a two-point deficit in to a 69-58 lead.

The Spurs survived a brief third-quarter scare when Wembanyama went to the locker room after catching Jalen Wilson’s accidental head butt with 4:43 left. San Antonio outscored Brooklyn 12-8 with Wembanyama out of the game and 33-21 overall in the third quarter.

Key stat

Wembanyama had at least four blocks in his fifth straight game. He also recorded at least one 3-pointer and at least one block for the 22nd straight game.

Up next

San Antonio: at Minnesota on Sunday.

Brooklyn: at Orlando on Sunday.

