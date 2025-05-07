Warriors will rely on Butler, Hield to stay afloat vs. Wolves with Curry out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the superhero of the Golden State Warriors out for the rest of the game, the sidekicks stepped up.

Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have become quite the sideshow, on and off the court.

When Stephen Curry went down with a strained left hamstring early in the opener of this second-round series against Minnesota, Butler and Hield delivered the both-ends-of-the-floor production necessary to fend off the Timberwolves for a 99-88 victory.

“I’m Batman. I saved the day,” Hield said. “He’s still Robin.”

Butler was willing to concede that interim role to Hield with Curry out, but not without reminding Hield the Warriors had to burn a timeout in the first minute of the game because the shorts he was wearing didn't match the team uniform.

“That’s not real Robin and/or Batman like,” Butler said, turning to Hield as they shared a table for their joint postgame interview.

Butler pitched in 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and sound defense. Hield hit five 3-pointers among his 24 points to go with eight rebounds and no turnovers for a team-leading plus-22 rating. Both of them will have to keep that up now that the Warriors have ruled Curry out for at least the next three games.

Two of the newest players to the team have also developed a unique odd-couple bond, with Butler constantly needling the softer-spoken Hield with his wry sense of humor. They clearly get on each other's nerves at times, to the point of shouting at each other in one of the huddles during a timeout on Tuesday.

Since Butler arrived in a trade with Miami, the Warriors are 29-11. Hield was acquired from Philadelphia last summer.

“They have an incredible relationship. Y’all don’t get to see everything, but there’s times where they really go at it. That’s just the nature of the game we play,” teammate Draymond Green said. “They have a great dynamic, both of them playing great basketball for us.”

The Warriors, who were the last team to advance to the second round after finally beating second-seeded Houston in that seven-game series on Sunday, took a much-needed day off on Wednesday. They'll need to bring their intensity back for Game 2 on Thursday, when the Wolves are bound to be fired up from the way they flailed through Game 1.

Coach Chris Finch sounded irritated on Wednesday for a number of reasons, including what he described as football-like contact by the Warriors against Rudy Gobert that went uncalled and prevented the big man from grabbing several rebounds. The Wolves sent in multiple video clips to the league to plead their case.

“They look like pulling guards and linemen out there just taking shots at Rudy,” Finch said.

Warriors center Kevon Looney was one of those guys jockeying for position in the paint with the 7-foot-1 Gobert.

“Last series, I feel like was way worse than anything I did last game,” Looney said, recalling the physical tone of the first round against the Rockets as he smiled. “It’s the playoffs. I’m going to grab and push until they call it.”

Not to be outdone by Finch's gamesmanship, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered his own measured take on the officiating.

“I think they could’ve called a foul six, seven straight possessions with them guarding Steph, so I’ve got my complaints, too,” Kerr said. “Trust me, we all do, and this is how it works in the playoffs.”

The Timberwolves had practice after a sobering film session for admonishment and dissection of the many deficiencies that were on display throughout the previous night. Finch was particularly pointed in his commentary, starting with star Anthony Edwards for his decision-making with the ball and adrift first-half performance.

“We didn’t look at all like ourselves. The game plan discipline was really poor," Finch said. “Our resiliency was poor. Physicality was also poor.”

Edwards had 22 of his 23 points in the second half after missing his first 10 shots from the floor. The fifth-year guard, who moved into second place on the franchise’s career list for postseason games played behind Kevin Garnett, has never shied from constructive criticism.

“We’re lucky. Our guys will take it,” Finch said. "If you want the ball in your hands or you want to be in the center of the action or you want to be playing all the minutes, then you’re going to be on that film.”

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 8:30 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Warriors lead 1-0.

BetMGM says: Timberwolves by 10.5.

What to Know: Including their series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Lakers a week ago, the Wolves have missed 64 of their last 76 attempts from 3-point range over the last two games. “Just keep shooting. That’s the name of the game,” Edwards said. “We can’t worry about the last shot. Take the next one and shoot it with confidence.” The Warriors had a 51-41 edge in rebounding in Game 1.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA