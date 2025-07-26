WASHINGTON -- — Shakira Austin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Sug Sutton scored 13 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 69-58 on Saturday night.

Seattle, which endured a five-minute scoring drought to open the third quarter and trailed 60-45 entering the fourth, held Washington without a point for the first six minutes of the final quarter. The Storm's 11-0 run had them within 60-56 with four minutes remaining in the game.

Kiki Iriafen then made one free throw for Washington for a five-point lead and her layup with about 2 1/2 minutes left put the Mystics up 63-56. Brittney Sykes scored on two driving layups, leaving the Mystics in command 67-58 with 51 seconds remaining.

The Mystics won by double digits despite scoring only nine points in the fourth quarter. They held the Storm under 15 points in each of the last three quarters.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points, all in the first half for Seattle (15-11). Erica Wheeler scored 12 points.

Seattle shot 33% overall, made only 5 of 21 3-pointers and was outrebounded 44-28.

Brittney Sykes and Sonia Citron had 11 points each for Washington (12-12). The Mystics shot 44% and had 20 assists on 29 made baskets.

Ogwumike scored 11 of Seattle's first 13 points and finished the first quarter with 13 points as Seattle took a 21-16 lead.

A mid-range jumper by Ezi Magbegor gave Seattle a 29-21 lead midway through the second quarter but Sutton scored seven points in a 14-2 run that put Washington ahead 35-31 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the half. The Mystics went on to lead 40-35 at halftime.

Up next

Mystics host Phoenix on Sunday, and Storm play at Connecticut on Monday.

