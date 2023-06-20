Scoreboard

Report: Wizards' Kuzma declines $13M player option, becomes free agent

Kyle Kuzma Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma - The Canadian Press
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and will become a free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The 27-year-old Flint, Mich., native played in 64 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. 

A product of the University of Utah, the former Ute was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and later traded on draft night the Los Angeles Lakers along with Brock Lopez in exchange for Timofey Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell.

In his rookie season, Kuzma averaged 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First-Team 

Kuzma played four seasons with the Lakers (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) before being dealt to the Wizards in 2021 as part of a five-team deal.