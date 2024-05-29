The interim tag has been removed and Brian Keefe is the permanent head coach of the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Keefe, 48, took the helm of the team in January upon the firing of Wes Unseld Jr.

Under Keefe, the Wizards went 8-31.

The Winchester, MA native was in his first season with the team.

Prior to joining the Wizards, Keefe spent time as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder.

Keefe won an NBA championship in 2007 as the video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs.