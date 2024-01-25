WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team.

President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards said they will name an interim coach later in the day and hold a search for a full-time replacement in the offseason.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team,” Winger said. “Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”

Washington has the fewest wins in the NBA this season with its 7-36 record. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Unseld, 48, is the son of franchise legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who helped the then-Bullets win the 1978 NBA title. The Wizards went 77-130 with him as coach.

“I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards,” said Unseld Jr. “I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization’s continued progress.”

