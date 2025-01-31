NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson sat out the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night because of a stomach illness.

Williamson has missed 36 of the Pelicans’ 49 games this season. He averaged 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in five games since returning from a left hamstring injury that sidelined him 27 games.

Williamson said Thursday he felt healthy enough to play the second half of back-to-back games, but was being held out by the Pelicans as a precautionary measure due to his history of hamstring injuries. There was no mention Thursday of his illness.

The Pelicans said it was a non-COVID illness.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba