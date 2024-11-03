NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The club said Williamson has right hamstring tightness. His absence further depletes a lineup already missing guards Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (right adductor), forward Herb Jones (shoulder) and wing Trey Murphy III (right hamstring).

Williamson, who had 34 points and 10 assists in a victory over Indiana on Friday night, was not listed on New Orleans' injury report until shortly before tip-off after coach Willie Green said that Williamson's status would become clear after pre-game warm-ups.

After Williamson was scratched, New Orleans announced that Javonte Green would start in his place in a lineup that included only one usual starter: wing Brandon Ingram.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans said shooting guard Jordan Hawkins would be available to play despite lower back tightness that has bothered him in recent days. Hawkins also was listed as a starter along with guard Jose Alvarado and rookie center Yves Missi.

Sunday night’s game is the first of two in two nights, with Portland visiting New Orleans on Monday night.

