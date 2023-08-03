The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement on Thursday, calling the Orlando Magic's recent donation to a Ron DeSantis Super Pac "alarming."

Federal Election Commission records revealed a June 26 $50,000 donation to "Never Back Down," a Super Pac associated with the Florida governor's presidential campaign.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the NBPA's statement read. "NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players. The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient."

On Wednesday, the Magic released a statement clarifying that the donation was made in mid-May before DeSantis announced his presidential campaign and was only processed at the end of June.

NEW: From Orlando Magic on donation to Gov. DeSantis Super PAC:

"To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race. It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.” — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 2, 2023

"To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race," the Magic spokesperson said. "It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida."

The Magic have been owned by the family of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos since 1991 with his son, Dan DeVos, serving as chairman since 2011. The elder DeVos died in 2018.

Betsy DeVos, the wife of Dick DeVos Jr., served as United States secretary of education from 2017 to 2021 under President Donald Trump.