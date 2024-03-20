The 2024 men’s NCAA basketball tournament gets underway Thursday, with TSN and TSN+ bringing you everything from Cinderella upsets to the crowning of a national champion.

First round coverage starts Thursday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Sweet 16 action commences on March 28, followed by the Elite Eight on March 30 and the Final Four on April 6.

The 2024 national championship is set for April 8 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Subscribers to TSN+ won't miss a second of the drama with exclusive bonus streams through the second round and can watch up to four feeds at once by building the TSN+ Multiplex.

Day 1 features the West's No. 2 seed Arizona clashing with Long Beach State at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and No. 1 seed North Carolina taking on No. 16 Wagner at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

Over in the East, No. 3 Illinois meets No. 14 Morehead State at 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT and the second-seeded Cyclones from Iowa State take on the No. 15 South Dakota Jackrabbits in primetime at 7:35 p.m. ET/4:35 p.m. PT.

No. 3 Kentucky faces No. 14 Oakland in a battle for the South at 7: 10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT followed by No. 2 Tennessee and No. 15 St. Peters in Midwest action at 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT.

Reigning champions UConn hit the floor Friday against No. 16 Stetson at 2:45 p.m. PT/11:45 p.m. PT. with 2023 runners-up San Diego State taking on UAB at 1:45 p.m. ET 10:45 a.m. PT.

Canadian star Zach Edey and the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers make their tournament debut Friday at 7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 PT as they await the results of the First Four to find out their opponent.