AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran for another and No. 7 Texas rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat San Jose State 38-7 Saturday.

Manning was 19 of 30 for 295 yards and one interception in his second game as the starter. He scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Texas (1-1).

Last week he completed 10 of 17 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception during a 14-7 loss at Ohio State.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone and tight end Jack Endries each had two touchdown receptions in the first half. Manning and Livingstone combined for an 83-yard touchdown, the longest pass play for the Longhorns since 2017. Livingstone finished with four catches for 128 yards.

Earlier in the week, Texas defenders lamented having the 24-game streak of forcing a turnover snapped during the loss at Ohio State. That changed in the first quarter Saturday, when Texas safety Jelani McDonald tipped Walker Eget’s pass that Jaylon Guilbeau intercepted, the first of four turnovers by San Jose State (0-2).

Eget completed 21 of 42 for 188 yards. Kyri Shoels had eight receptions for 73 yards for the Spartans. Danny Scudero had seven catches for 66 yards.

The takeaway

San Jose State: The Spartans have struggled with turnovers. Last week they lost the ball three times — two interceptions and a fumble during a 16-14 loss to Central Michigan.

Texas: The Longhorns gained 472 yards and forced four San Jose turnovers. But they committed 12 penalties for 115 yards against San Jose State.

Up NextSan Jose State hosts Idaho on Sept. 20 and Texas hosts UTEP on Sept. 13.