Auburn stuns No. 7 LSU, ending Tigers' 16-game winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. -- — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 21 points, and Auburn upset No. 7 LSU 67-62 on Sunday.

Defending national champion LSU entered the game with the nation’s best scoring offense at 93.8 points and had won a nation's best 16 straight contests.

Auburn (12-5, 1/3 Southeastern Conference) forced 15 turnovers and held LSU (16-2, 3-1) to a season-low in points in the home victory.

JaMya Mingo-Young stole the ball from LSU’s Angel Reese with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the victory. She hit both free throws to put Auburn up by two possessions.

Mingo-Young finished with 13 points and five assists for Auburn. Kaitlyn Duhon scored eight points, and Taylen Collins had six points and seven rebounds.

The win was Auburn’s first over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 4 Tennessee at home on Jan. 27, 2022.

Reese led LSU with 24 points. She has now scored double-digit points in all 50 of her games at LSU. Aneesah Morrow added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The defending champions hadn’t lost a game since their season opener against Colorado. They were able to get the usual scoring production from Reese, but offensive struggles for the rest of the lineup made a difference in the loss.

Auburn: The host Tigers ended non-conference play with eight straight wins but had dropped their first three SEC games. The win will be a boost for third-year head coach Johnnie Harris, who has been tasked with getting Auburn back to its former title-contending glory.

UP NEXT

LSU: Visits Alabama on Thursday.

Auburn: Visits Vanderbilt on Thursday.