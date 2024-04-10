Kentucky might not be without a coach for very long.

The Lexington Herald-Leader's Ben Roberts reports the Wildcats are in talks with Baylor head coach Scott Drew to succeed John Calipari, who departed the program on Tuesday after 15 seasons. Calipari was officially introduced as the new head coach of Arkansas earlier on Wednesday. Calipari succeeds Eric Musselman, who left the Razorbacks to join USC.

Drew, 53, has been with the Bears since 2003. In 21 seasons in Waco, he's led the program to 12 March Madness appearances, including a National Championship win in 2021. Drew also coached the team to an NIT Championship in 2013.

Over the course of his time with Baylor, Drew has an overall record of 446-244 (.646).

A native of Kansas City, Drew began his head coaching career in 2022 where he spent a single season with Valparaiso.

Roberts notes that while there is no agreement in place with Drew just yet, an announcement could come as soon as later on Wednesday.

Drew emerged as Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barhart's first choice for the job with the likes of Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and back-to-back National Championship winner UConn's Dan Hurley also attached to the role.