DALLAS -- — Baylor redshirt freshman Connor Hawkins kicked a 27-yard field goal in the second overtime after Sawyer Robertson threw two of his four touchdowns in the final 5 1/2 minutes of regulation as the Bears rallied to beat 17th-ranked SMU 48-45 on Saturday.

Robertson was 34-of-50 passing with 440 yards for the Bears (1-1), who have won 14 meetings in a row against their former Southwest Conference rival since 1986. Bryson Washington ran for 115 yards and two scores, including a 2-yard TD in the first overtime.

Collin Rogers was well short on a 57-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation, then was wide right on a 38-yard try when SMU (1-1) had the ball first in the second overtime period.

Kevin Jennings threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, with two 75-yard scores and then a 25-yarder to Romello Brinson on the Mustangs' first play in overtime. Brinson had one of the 75-yarders on the first play of the game, and Jennings hit freshman Jalen Cooper in stride for the other long score when he got open behind the secondary late in the second quarter.

TJ Harden ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns for SMU, including on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter to turn a 24-all tie into a 38-24 lead with 8:38 left in regulation. Brinson had four catches for 126 yards.

Ashtyn Hawkins had 10 catches for 145 yards for Baylor, which had 601 total yards. Josh Cameron (nine catches, 151 yards) and Kobe Prentice (four catches, 63 yards) each scored twice. Cameron had a 48-yard TD with 5:23 left in regulation, and Prentice's 21-yard catch with 34 seconds left tied the game.

While the schools are only about 100 miles apart, this was only the seventh time they played since the SWC broke up after the 1995 season. It was the first since 2016.

The Takeaway

Baylor: After trailing by at least 10 points four times, the Bears took their only lead on the game-ending kick. ... Robertson had his third consecutive 400-yard passing game, going back to their bowl loss against LSU last season. He is only the third FBS quarterback since 2000 to have at least 850 yards passing with seven touchdowns and no interceptions through the first two games in a season.

SMU: The Mustangs last year made the 12-team College Football Playoff in their ACC debut and first season in a major conference since the SWC, but have lost their last three games against FBS opponents (Clemson in the ACC title game; Penn State in the CFP; and Baylor). The opener this year was a 42-13 win over FCS East Texas A&M, which lost 77-3 at Florida State on Saturday. SMU led by 10 points

Up next

Baylor is home on Saturday to play FCS team Samford.

SMU plays at Missouri State, a first-year FBS team in Conference USA.