Beatty returns punt for TD, breaks Grange’s nearly 102-year-old mark in No. 12 Illini’s opening rout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Hank Beatty returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown and broke Red Grange’s nearly 102-year-old Illinois record for yards on punt returns to help the No. 12 Illini rout Western Illinois 52-3 on Friday night to open the season.

Beatty had four returns for 133 yards to break Grange’s mark of 125 set against Nebraska on Oct. 6, 1923. The third-quarter TD return was the Illini’s first since D’Angelo Bailey did it against Ohio State in 2013.

Beatty also led Illinois in receiving with 108 yards on five catches.

“Hank started to have success in the punt-return game last year and that’s given him confidence as a receiver,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.. “I was talking with (Western Illinois coach) Joe Davis before the game and he said they don’t want to punt it to Hank. But, obviously, they did.”

Luke Altmyer was 17 of 21 with three touchdowns passes in an interception-free performance. Aidan Laughery ran for 109 yards on nine carries and two TDs.

Chris Irvin was 14 of 29 for 134 yards for Western Illinois. Antonio Chadha made a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, this wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Davis said. “The physical advantages Illinois has over us were apparent and they’re a well-coached and talented football team. We’ll close the book on this one and move on to next week.”

The overmatched Leathernecks gained just 163 yards. Gabe Jacas led the Illinois defense with five tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

“Gabe is a freak of nature,” Bielema said. “He has a great skill set, and he’s highly motivated.”

The Illini led 31-0 at halftime, with Altmyer throwing all three of his TD passes — two to Justin Bowick in his first game at Illinois since transferring from Ball State.

The takeaway

Western Illinois: There wasn’t a lot for the Leathernecks to be happy about. But Davis praised his defense, saying Illinois needed to keep Altmyer in the game until the fourth quarter “to try to put us away.”

Illinois: Bielema hoped his team caught the attention of some AP poll voters. “Some people didn’t vote for us at all,” he said. “So our success from last season (a team record-tying 10 wins) was temporary in their eyes.”

FG streak ends

David Alano of Illinois kicked his seventh straight field goal dating to last season and 18th of his career in the first half. The streak ended in the third quarter when DJ Taylor blocked a 28-yarder.

What’s new? 57 players

Illinois has 16 returning starters from last season — tied with Arizona, Clemson and Penn State for the most in the nation — and 18 from the Illini’s win over South Carolina in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Contrast that to Western Illinois, which has 57 new players on its roster. That made scouting a bit of a challenge for Bielema and his staff.

“We were grading players with film that we got from all over the place,” he said.

Up next

Western Illinois: At Northwestern on Sept. 5.

Illinois: At Duke on Sept. 6.