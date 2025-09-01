Belichick loses college coaching debut as TCU hammers North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Bud Clark had a first-half pick-six and Kevorian Barnes had a 75-yard touchdown run on the first second-half snap to help TCU spoil Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut by rolling past North Carolina 48-14 on Monday night.

The 73-year-old Belichick had won six Super Bowl titles in a 24-year run as head coach of the NFL’s New England Patriots. His Tar Heels (0-1) scored on the game’s first possession, but the Horned Frogs steadily took control to drive a full-house hostile crowd to the exits well before the fourth quarter.

Clark’s 25-yard return late in the second was the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Horned Frogs (1-0), the other being Devean Deal’s 37-yard scoop-and-score in the third.

TCU’s Josh Hoover threw for two scores while Jordan Dwyer finished with nine catches for 136 yards and a 27-yard first-quarter TD. Trent Battle added his own score by running untouched around the left side for 28 yards as TCU built a 41-7 lead.

Caleb Hood ran for a score for the Tar Heels’ first touchdown under Belichick. South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez completed 4 of 10 passes for 69 yards before exiting the game after halftime with a back injury.

TCU outgained UNC 542-222 in total offense.

Get the AP Top 25 college football poll delivered straight to your inbox every week with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

The takeaway

TCU: It was quite a reversal for the Horned Frogs, who lost two years ago as the “other” team in the Colorado debut of former NFL superstar Deion Sanders but took over this one in a stretch of 41 unanswered points.

UNC: Belichick had overhauled the roster, with UNC bringing in roughly 70 new players between transfers and incoming recruits. This was a sign it will take time to make good on UNC’s bet that he can elevate its football program.

Up next

TCU: The Horned Frogs get a week off before returning with a home game against Abilene Christian on Sept. 13.

UNC: The Tar Heels have a short turnaround, visiting the state’s biggest city with a trip to Charlotte on Saturday.