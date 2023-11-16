The Big Ten and Michigan announced on Thursday that the two sides had come to a resolution to their pending litigation.

The conference will end its investigation into the program and head coach Jim Harbaugh will accept his three-game suspension and drop his appeal.

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh has accepted his three-game suspension from the Big Ten, and the conference will close its investigation. pic.twitter.com/IqybDQE3MQ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 16, 2023

"Coach Harbaugh, with the university's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field," the school said in a statement. "The conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh's involvement in the allegations. The university continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA's investigation."

Harbaugh had been suspended from appearing on the Wolverines sideline during games by the conference last week as part of the investigation into a sign-stealing scheme spearheaded by former staffer Connor Stalions. The school filed a restraining order in an attempt to reinstate him in time for last Saturday's 24-15 victory over Penn State.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh will now miss a home game against Maryland on Saturday and the regular season finale at home to Ohio State on Nov. 25 that will determine first place in the Big Ten East.

The Wolverines (10-0) are currently ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.