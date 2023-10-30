Embattled Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return in 2024, the Hawkeyes announced Monday.

The 40-year-old Ferentz is the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz and has held the role since 2017.

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz officially out at the end of the season, per a statement from interim AD Beth Goetz. pic.twitter.com/rYfo3x8fEN — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) October 30, 2023

"After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program," interim athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. "Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.

It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for. As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one."

The Iowa offence has been beleaguered for much of Ferentz's time in the role. Prior to the 2023, Ferentz took a $50,000 pay cut and a proviso was put into his contract that the Hawkeyes needed to average at least 25 points a game for his 2024 and 2025 options to roll over.

Iowa sits atop the Big Ten West with four games remaining on the schedule.

The Hawkeyes play Northwestern (4-4) at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The over-under for the game has been set at 29.5, the lowest ever recorded O/U for an NCAA football game.