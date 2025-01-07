Buckeyes bounce back to set sights on national title

A mere five weeks ago, Michigan was planting its flag at midfield in the Horseshoe as Ohio State fans were lining up to book trips out of Columbus for head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Despair. Rage. Humiliation.

Anyone who spends their Saturdays decked out in scarlet and grey was forced to go through those ever-familiar motions – the same ones that have seemingly been played on repeat since Day took the reins from Urban Meyer following the 2018 season. Six years, five games and four losses to the hated rival Wolverines – each coming in succession since 2021, including painstaking defeats that spoiled the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes on two occasions.

It was supposed to be different this time around. Ohio State was in the new 12-team playoff regardless, thanks to a gritty win over Penn State in Happy Valley and a convincing romp over Indiana a week before Michigan came to town. But this year’s loss may have been the most bitter, breathing life into an otherwise lost Wolverines season while obliterating the Buckeyes’ momentum – and perhaps more damning, just killing everyone’s mood – on the eve of Selection Sunday.

Oh, how things have changed.

And while an Ohio lawmaker was busy trying to keep Buckeyes fans from getting their feelings hurt, Day and Kelly set their sights on something bigger: a national title.

The goal of winning the whole thing isn’t exactly a new concept for the two coaches, but rather a goal Day set out for over a year earlier, when Ohio State was relegated to a low-stakes Cotton Bowl and stood idle as Michigan cruised by Washington in the National Championship. In February, Kelly – who Day coached under at New Hampshire, and then in the NFL with the Eagles and 49ers – joined the Buckeyes’ staff, taking on the role of offensive play-caller, which had previously belonged to the head coach.

By then, the pieces were already falling into place. Quarterback Will Howard transferred from Kansas State in December, replacing Kyle McCord, and giving Ohio State a mobile option under centre. In January, two-time all-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins joined from Ole Miss, giving the Buckeyes’ one of college football’s top one-two backfield punches alongside TreVeyon Henderson.

A lineup with offensive weapons galore. Enough to beat anyone, almost anyone, at least.

After having their run-heavy scheme against Michigan’s pro-ready defensive front vigorously called into question, Day and Kelly wasted no time dialling it up against Tennessee in Ohio State’s playoff opener. Howard took the top off the Vols’ defence on the opening drive, connecting with freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith on a 37-yard touchdown strike, then finding Smith in essentially the same spot down the sideline to open the second half.

In all, the Buckeyes outgained Tennessee by 217 yards, including a 317-to-104 edge through the air, with Smith and projected first-rounder Emeka Egbuka pairing for 11 catches and 184 yards in a 42-17 win.

That was just the appetizer.

Facing undefeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Howard faked a screen to Judkins on the game’s first play, clearing Gee Scott Jr. for a 30-yard catch and run down the sideline, then used Judkins on a run fake a snap later to free Smith for a short crossing route and a 45-yard score.

Exactly one minute and two plays into the game, and the “Granddaddy of Them All” was on ice.

Kelly, who gained a reputation as a mastermind for his spread offence during his tenure on the Ducks’ sideline over a decade ago, dipped further into his bag of tricks in the second quarter, rolling Howard left before he threw across his body deep downfield to Smith for a 43-yard touchdown.

In all, Ohio State scored 34 straight points to open the game, en route to a 41-21 win and another berth in the Cotton Bowl. But unlike last season, it matters this time around.

On Friday, Day and Kelly get their biggest test in a Texas defence that features the best secondary in college football – one that includes Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the sport’s best defensive back, and safety Andrew Mukuba, who clinched the Longhorns’ quarterfinal win over Arizona State with an interception in overtime.

Get past Texas, and either Notre Dame or familiar foe Penn State awaits.

Those feelings associated with losing to Michigan? They’ll linger, at least until November.

But with two more wins, Ohio State can plant a flag of its own.