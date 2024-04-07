Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark was off to a brilliant start in their NCAA women's national title game against South Carolina, as she scored a record-setting 18 points in the opening frame.

Clark, who already set the record for points in NCAA Division 1 basketball history earlier this year, surpassed a record previously held by Chamique Holdsclaw.

The senior went three-of-four from three-point range, and added three rebounds to lead Iowa to a 27-20 lead after one quarter.

The Hawkeyes seek their first-ever national championship title, while also trying to prevent No. 1 South Carolina from completing the first undefeated season since UConn did so in 2016.