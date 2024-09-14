MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- — Cam Ward was dominant again, throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns before getting subbed out early in the second half as No. 10 Miami piled up stats in a 62-0 win over Ball State on Saturday night.

Miami (3-0) outgained Ball State 750-115, setting a school record for yards in a game. It was the biggest shutout win over an FBS opponent in Hurricanes' history, topping the 61-0 win over Rutgers in 2001.

Ward now has three straight 300-yard games to start his season. He connected with Xavier Restrepo on a pair of touchdown passes, and found Jacolby George, Elijah Arroyo and Chris Johnson Jr. with his other scoring throws for the Hurricanes.

“It's good for everybody to lock in, prepare the right way,” Ward said. “It's good to see.”

Ward’s five-touchdown game was the 10th by a Miami quarterback, one shy of the school record of six TDs set by Jarren Williams against Louisville in 2019. And it all came on the weekend where Miami celebrated the 35th anniversary of the school’s 1989 team winning the national title — a team that had a young offensive lineman named Mario Cristobal, now the Hurricanes’ coach.

“There was some natural pressure," Cristobal said. “They better play well in front of my guys.”

The 2024 group didn't let him down. They're up to 159 points so far this season, the most by any Miami team through three games.

Ajay Allen had a 56-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for Miami. Elija Lofton caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Emory Williams — who finished 11 of 12 for 161 yards in relief duty — and Jordan Lyle had a rushing score late for Miami.

Kadin Semonza completed 16 of 26 passes for 111 yards for Ball State (1-1). The Cardinals fell to 0-9 all-time when playing Top 10 teams and were shut out for the first time since a 42-0 loss to Temple on Oct. 8, 2011.

“There's not a lot of positives to bring out of tonight,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said.

Ward's numbers through three games: 1,035 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception while completing 73% of his passes for the Hurricanes. Excluding a one-play drive to run out the final few seconds of the first half, Ward played seven series — five ending in his touchdown passes, one with a field goal and one with a punt.

“From start to finish, I thought we became a better football team,” Cristobal said.

The game’s kickoff was delayed for nearly 2 1/2 hours because of lightning in the area.

The Takeaway

Ball State: The difference in speed between the Cardinals and the Hurricanes was evident, particularly when Miami had the ball. The Cardinals gave up 20 plays — 17 passes, three rushes — of more than 15 yards.

Miami: If there's a concern for the Hurricanes right now, it's the health of the offensive line. Miami came into the game without left tackle Jalen Rivers and left guard Ryan Rodriguez — both starters — and lost right guard Anez Cooper in the first half with a lower-leg issue. Cristobal said he expects Cooper to practice this week.

Poll implications

Miami should remain in the Top 10 when the AP Top 25 is released on Sunday.

Ward's numbers

Ward is the first Miami quarterback to reach 1,000 yards in the first three games of a season since Craig Erickson (1,126 in 1990). Ward is 89 yards away from 15,000 in his career, counting the 13,876 yards he had at Incarnate Word and Washington State.

Up Next

Ball State: Visits Central Michigan on Saturday.

Miami: Visits South Florida on Saturday.