Canadian Aaliyah Edwards, a forward on the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team, declared for the WNBA Draft on Thursday. Edwards announced on social media that she will forgo her final year of eligibility.

"Let's have one last dance," Edwards said in Twitter video post. "In addition to one last dance, I will be officially declaring for the 2024 Draft. I'm prepared, but more importantly I'm ready for the next chapter."

“Canadian Mamba out.”

Last dance 💙🐺



“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11#bleedblue#focusedforward#family pic.twitter.com/qeFP2kP3Xa — Aaliyah Edwards (@AaliyahEdwards_) March 21, 2024

Edwards is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Huskies heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Kingston, Ont native was named a second team All-American this season.

Edwards turns pro after putting together an impressive resume at the NCAA level.

The 21-year-old, who is expected to be a high first-round pick, was the Most Outstanding Player in last year's Big East Tournament.

She also was named a third team All-American and The Big East's Most Improved Player in 2023.

Edwards has helped lead the Huskies into the Final Four twice, including a championship game appearance in 2022.