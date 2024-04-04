Canada's Edey, Edwards set for starring roles in NCAA men's and women's Final Fours

Zach Edey and Aaliyah Edwards will be representing Canada on one of basketball's biggest stages this weekend.

Edey will be leading No. 1 seed Purdue against No. 11 NC State on Saturday in the Final Four of the NCAA men's tournament on Saturday.

Watch continuing coverage of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments LIVE on TSN.

The towering seven-foot-four centre from Toronto — a finalist to repeat as the winner of the John R. Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding college basketball player — is averaging 25.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game as a senior.

Edwards, of Kingston, Ont., will be starring for No. 3 UConn against No. 1 Iowa on Friday in the women's Final Four.

The six-foot-three senior forward is a two-time all-American and boasts averages of 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Canada Basketball President and chief executive officer Michael Bartlett described it as "huge" as the two players carve out names for themselves at the NCAA level before moving on to the professional ranks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.