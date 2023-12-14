Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has committed to Indiana University for his final NCAA season in 2024.

Very excited to announce that I am committing to Indiana University for my final year of Eligibility! #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/lbeI0JFevx — Kurtis Rourke (@Kurtis_rourke7) December 14, 2023

Rourke, 23, threw for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games during his graduate-fifth season with the Ohio Bobcats.

He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 as he weighed his options between returning for another NCAA season or declare for the NFL Draft.

In 2022, he earned the Mid-American Conference's Offensive Player of the Year award with 3,256 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games.

During his five seasons in Athens, Ohio, Rourke threw for 7,650 yards, 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Rourke headlined the Canadian Football League scouting bureau's fall edition.