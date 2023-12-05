Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke appears to be on the move from Ohio as the Oakville, Ont., native has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Not surprised to see Kurtis enter the portal. I believe going into this season the plan was to make it his last at Ohio. Ideally to make a move to the NFL, but after the past season this might be a better option https://t.co/J4USNPdbAJ — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 5, 2023

After the 23-year-old earned the Mid-American Conference's Offensive Player of the Year award last season for his 3,256 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games, Rourke struggled in his repeat bid season.

Rourke threw for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games during his graduate-fifth season with the Bobcats.

"It has been an honour over the last five years to our my passion and heart into Ohio University," Rourke said in a statement.

"I love this game and have always dedicated myself to becoming the best football play I can possibly be."

"To my coaching staff and teammates, thank you. You have helped shape me into the person I am today."

"We've battled through adversity together as brothers and our relationships go way beyond football."

"To my fellow Bobcats, I'm thankful for every relationship I've made during my time at OU and I'll never forget the memories that were made. To the city of Athens, I thank you all for the consistent support, It's truly been an amazing five years."

"After careful consideration, I am going to explore both the transfer portal as a grad transfer and the NFL draft to evaluate all my options for next season," Rourke concluded.

In his five seasons in Athens, Ohio, Rourke has thrown for 7,650 yards, 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Rourke headlined the Canadian Football League scouting bureau's fall edition.