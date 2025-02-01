Canadian QB Elgersma impresses at Senior Bowl
Taylor Elgersma, the star Canadian quarterback for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, had an impressive outing at Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday.
The 22-year-old from London, Ont., completed four of his seven pass attempts for a total of 57 yards, including a 43-yard toss to Pat Bryant of the University of Illinois. The play led to a field goal, giving Elgersma's National Team an 11-8 lead over the American Team in the third quarter.
The American Team would go on to win 22-19.
Elgersma's appearance in the Senior Bowl marked the first time a quarterback from a Canadian university competed in the annual All-Star game, featuring draft eligible players for the NFL.
Elgersma won this year's Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports as he helped the Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup where they fell to Laval.
The fourth-year player finished the season with 4,252 passing yards alongside 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.