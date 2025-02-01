Taylor Elgersma, the star Canadian quarterback for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, had an impressive outing at Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday.

The 22-year-old from London, Ont., completed four of his seven pass attempts for a total of 57 yards, including a 43-yard toss to Pat Bryant of the University of Illinois. The play led to a field goal, giving Elgersma's National Team an 11-8 lead over the American Team in the third quarter.

The American Team would go on to win 22-19.

Elgersma's appearance in the Senior Bowl marked the first time a quarterback from a Canadian university competed in the annual All-Star game, featuring draft eligible players for the NFL.

Elgersma won this year's Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports as he helped the Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup where they fell to Laval.

The fourth-year player finished the season with 4,252 passing yards alongside 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.