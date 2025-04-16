Canadian Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee is joining the national champion Florida Gators, he announced Wednesday on social media.

The Toronto native was one of the top point guards in the transfer portal according to ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello.

Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists en route to being named to the All-Ivy first-team. He shot 43.9 per cent from the field and 36.6 per cent from beyond the arc.

Lee grew up in Toronto and attended prep school in Pennsylvania. He then played three seasons with the Tigers, helping the team to a 19-11 record this past season. His lone trip to the NCAA Tournament came in his freshman season in 2022-23 season where they lost in the opening round.

In 91 career NCAA games, Lee averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.