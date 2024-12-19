Clemson's Swinney once again dismisses critics and leads Tigers to the College Football Playoff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn't see this season much differently than others in his long, successful career: Criticism over his philosophy, his team counted out early before celebrating another season on top.

“The way I've been taking shots since I got the job,” Swinney said. “Yeah, what's changed?”

Not that much, from inside or out. The 12th-seeded Tigers (10-3) are in the College Football Playoffs for a seventh time in the format's 11-season history. Clemson, ranked No. 13, opens against No. 4 Texas (11-2), the fifth seed, with the winner facing fourth-seeded Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

Swinney's heard the critics throughout his tenure, which began as interim coach midway through the 2008 season, on a multitude of topics, from religion, to his past views of paying players and his lack of awareness, in the eyes of some, by wearing a “Football Matters” shirt in 2020 while others protested the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The “Football Matters” campaign was an initiative of the National Football Foundation that rebranded it to “Future For Football” later that summer.

In recent seasons, the loudest shouts are focused on Swinney's reluctance to use the transfer portal, other than bringing in a back-of-the-bench quarterback for practice depth.

“I mean, I’ve been taking shots for 16 years. We just keep winning, you know? I mean, we just keep going about our business, being purpose driven, and I know some coaches may say that, but I really don't” care about outside criticism.

Many left Clemson for dead after an overpowering 34-3 loss to then-No. 1 Georgia on opening week. When the Tigers found their footing — and their offense — for six straight wins, a home loss to Louisville sent Clemson back to the top of the trash heap. The Tigers' hopes for a postseason spot looked over after a 17-14 defeat to rival South Carolina in the regular-season finale.

But Clemson got new life when Miami lost to Syracuse 42-38 later than day, turning bitter disappointment into a second chance with an ACC championship game berth.

And the Tigers took full advantage, with a touch of late-game drama, reaching the 12-team CFP field with a 34-31 win over SMU on a 56-yard, walk-off field goal by freshman Nolan Hauser.

It was Swinney's ninth ACC title since 2011. And along the way, he became the ACC's all-time leader in coaching victories, surpassing Florida State's late, great Bobby Bowden.

“This,” third-team AP All-American linebacker Barrett Carter said of the achievements, “is what we expect.”

Carter acknowledged the 24-7 noise from outsiders, something players, in their late teens and early 20s, can't avoid. Swinney preaches keeping focus on the team and the task of playing your best on gameday, no matter what others believe.

After the Georgia loss at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Carter said Swinney told the team to keep their heads up because if they play to their potential, they'll have two more games in the building — at the Peach Bowl in a CFP quarterfinal game and the national championship contest next month.

It was a far-reaching message that gave the team confidence and belief, in Carter's view. And those counting Clemson out? “It just doesn't matter what they say,” he said.

It's not always easy to see the thinking behind Swinney's methods. ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain walks a fine line as a former offensive lineman who played for Swinney in the early 2010s. Mac Lain was part of the Tigers' first CFP team, which fell to Derrick Henry and Alabama in title game after the 2015 season.

Mac Lain wondered why Clemson waited until the season finale last month before AD Graham Neff and Swinney made a video board appeal about the school's NIL program and how it will now give donors priority points for improved seats and parking in upcoming seasons.

“Don't understand why it wasn't done earlier,” he said. “But I'm not in the strategy sessions.”

Mac Lain has questioned Clemson's portal-resistant stance the past few years, although he was heartened that Southeast Missouri State receiver Tristan Smith committed Monday.

“Maybe things are changing,” Mac Lain said. “That can only add to the program.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian admires Swinney's values and consistency. Teams find trouble when they change core values during tough times, the Longhorns coach believes.

“Clemson knows who they are and they play to their strengths,” he said. “And that's a byproduct of Dabo knows who he is.”