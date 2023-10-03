Deion Sanders says cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is two to three weeks away from returning to action and the Colorado head coach hopes to have him back in the lineup for the Oct. 28 game against UCLA.

Sanders concedes, however, that Hunter will likely to push him to return sooner.

Deion Sanders said Travis Hunter is 2-3 weeks from returning to the field.



Hunter, 20, incurred a lacerated spleen during his team's 43-35 double-overtime win over Colorado State on Sept. 16 after a hit from Henry Blackburn.

The Buffaloes have lost both games - a 42-6 defeat by Oregon and a 48-41 loss to USC this past Saturday - during his absence and haven fallen to 3-2 after a 3-0 start.

In his parts of three games, Hunter hauled in 16 receptions for 213 yards. On the other side of the ball, Hunter has recorded nine tackles and an interception.

The Buffs visit Arizona State on Saturday before returning home to take on Stanford on Fri. Oct. 13. The team then has a bye before playing the Bruins.