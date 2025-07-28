Deion Sanders is cancer-free.

The Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed Monday that he underwent bladder surgery in May after a cancer diagnosis.

Sanders met the media along with his medical team.

"Given his commitments to his family and the team, [Sanders] elected to undergo a bladder removal," Dr. Janet Kukreja said. "We performed a full, robot-assisted laparoscopic bladder removal and [the] creation of a new bladder and I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer."

Sanders, 57, urged others to keep abreast of their health.

"This wasn't easy," Sanders said. "Everyone, get checked out. Because if it wasn't for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn't have stumbled up on this... But please, get yourself checked out, because this could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn't. It's been tough. I think I dropped about 25 pounds... I can't pee like I used to pee."

A native of Fort Myers, FL, Sanders is headed into his third season at the helm of the Buffaloes. The team was 9-4 a season ago after a four-win season in 2023.

Colorado opens its schedule on Aug. 29 in Boulder against Georgia Tech.