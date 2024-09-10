A spokesperson for the Colorado Buffaloes denied a report that the band isn't permitted to play the Colorado fight song after a Shedeur Sanders touchdown and must play one of the quarterback's own songs instead.

In a statement to multiple outlets, the report from Denver Sports' Jake Shapiro was deemed incorrect.

In his game story after Colorado's 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, Shapiro wrote that head coach Deion Sanders instructed game ops to play his son Shedeur's song "Perfect Timing" in lieu of "Glory, Glory Colorado" the Buffaloes' traditional fight song.

Colorado acknowledged that a snippet of the younger Sanders' song is played, but that standard fight songs are still heard.

"Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song," a spokesperson said in the statement. "After a touchdown, the band plays ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado’ and after a point after touchdown, the band plays ‘Fight CU,’ as has been standard practice for years. When Shedeur Sanders scores, the band will wait a moment for a small snippet of Shedeur’s song to play before immediately kicking into ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado.’ This is exactly what happened during the game against North Dakota State. This practice is not unique to Shedeur, as the band will wait a moment after a success field goal to play Alejandro Mata’s song before playing ‘Fight CU.’”

In his second year at the helm of the program, Sanders' Buffaloes sit 1-1 after two weeks. The team heads to Fort Collins on Saturday for the 2024 edition of the "Rocky Mountain Showdown" against Colorado State.