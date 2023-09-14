Add Jay Norvell to the list of Deion Sanders' critics.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two teams, the Colorado State head coach ripped his Colorado counterpart for never taking off his hat and sunglasses.

"I sat down with ESPN today," Norvell said on his weekly radio show. "And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me. They’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play."

In his short time with the Buffaloes, Sanders has silenced his critics, thus far. The 2-0 team is coming off of a 36-14 dismantling of Nebraska last weekend with many perceiving Huskers coach Matt Rhule's comments about recruiting ahead of the game to be a shot at Sanders's wholesale changes at the program upon arriving from Jackson State, something that Rhule himself has denied.

“The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, and now he want to act nice,” Shekeur Sanders, Coach Prime's son and Buffaloes starting quarterback, said of Rhule after the game. "I don’t respect that because you hatin’ on another man. You shouldn’t do that.”

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2019. The 0-2 Rams are coming off of two lopsided losses in their first two games, crushed by Sacramento State and Washington State.